Doctors remove 63 Rs 1 coins from a 36-year-old Jodhpur man

A 36-year-old man in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, ate 63 Rs 1 coins.

He seemed to be depressed at the time.

Doctors removed coins and found a lump of metal in his stomach.

In a strange event, a 36-year-old man in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, ate 63 Rs 1 coins. He seemed to be depressed at the time. Then, on July 27, he was taken to the hospital because he had a bad stomach. Doctors found a metal lump in his stomach when they checked him out. An X-ray, however, showed that the man had eaten 63 Rs. 1 coin.

Then, a team of doctors at the MDM Hospital used an “endoscopic procedure” to remove the coins from a man’s stomach. This took two days. HoD (gastroenterology) Narendra Bhargav told the media that when the 36-year-old male patient complained of stomach pain, an X-ray showed that he had eaten 63 Re 1 coin in two days when he was depressed.

“The man was complaining of severe stomach pain. He told us that he has ingested 10-15 coins. When we conducted an X-ray of the stomach, we saw a lump of metal. We operated on the man and he is stable now,” said Dr Bhargava.

But Bhargava suggested that the man get help from a psychiatrist because when he is sad, he tends to eat things.

