Dubai Crown Prince tweets video of food delivery agent clearing traffic

Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum was touched by a Dubai deliveryman’s compassion. The Crown Prince of Dubai posted a viral video of it on Twitter. The man was removing bricks from a busy road that may have caused an accident. Netizens praised his wonderful act.

Hamdan bin Mohammed tweeted a video of a Talabat food delivery person removing two bricks from the road. He picked them up and left them along the road before returning to his bike. How cute!

“An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?” Post caption:

viral video:

An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?

The video has 250,000 views online. Netizens agreed with the Crown Prince and praised the messenger.

See comments:

Good job 👍💖

I salut that man

Proud of your steps ❤️

Be humble & kind . Salute to this man. ❤🇲🇻

Lovely to watch this. Such hardworking people are the backbone of any society

Abdul Ghafoor was the courier. Hamdan bin Mohammed uploaded a photo with a lovely remark.

“The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon,” he wrote.

Check out!

The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!

Adbul, 27, is a Pakistani ex-pat, per a media source, stated, “To be honest, I didn’t think I was doing anything special.”

Added, “I was just making sure no one would get hurt. If God forbid, one of our riders hit it, it could even cause death. That is why I acted quickly.”

After clearing Al Quoz, Abdul delivered his order on schedule. Khaleej Times reports that Talabat gave him a plane ticket to visit his son.

