Duck with Gucci Socks at US Beach

Tourist filmed a duck walking around Hermosa Beach wearing Gucci socks.

Over 4.3 million people have watched the video, and 269k people have liked it.

People couldn’t help but smile and look twice when they saw the fancy duck quacking around with LA girls.

This is probably the most Los Angeles thing you’ll ever see. This duck-wearing Gucci Socks is one of the cutest things you’ll ever see, but he’s also the weirdest pet you could ever have. The Instagram page brooks larson posted the video with the caption “Yes, ducks in Hermosa Beach do wear Gucci socks.” Over 4.3 million people have watched it, and 269k people have liked it.

A tourist in Los Angeles, California, US, took the video at Hermosa Beach. In the video, you can see two girls walking by some shops with their pet duck between them. People were looking at the duck as it walked and thought it was cute.

But the duck’s tiny Gucci socks are the coolest and most unique thing about it. People couldn’t help but smile and look twice when they saw the fancy duck quacking around with LA girls. Its cute little yellow feet were covered in luxury fashion, which made people smile and look twice.

Watch the video here:

