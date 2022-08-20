Elderly guy dances to Dil Na Diya, wows netizens

It shows a very talented old man dancing to the song “Dil Na Diya” from the movie “Krrish” by Hrithik Roshan.

The video was posted on Instagram on August 10 by user @s.sureshdancer.

Many people on Instagram found the video to be motivating and praised Suresh’s dancing skills.

Advertisement

Everyone has a hidden dancer inside of them. People also dance their hearts out and let go of all their inhibitions sometimes. This Instagram video, which has blown people away, shows one of these kinds of shows. It shows a very talented old man dancing to the song “Dil Na Diya” from the movie “Krrish” by Hrithik Roshan.

The video was posted on Instagram on August 10 by user @s.sureshdancer. The talented dancer does several hook steps while dancing to the song, which is caught on video. Many people on Instagram found the video to be motivating and praised Suresh’s dancing skills.

Check out the video, which might make you want to dance, too:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by S. Suresh (@s.sureshdancer) Advertisement

People on the internet liked the video and watched it more than 50,000 times because Suresh’s moves were so good. People on Instagram were amazed by how great the dancer was.

Most of the people who commented on Instagram with hearts did so because they liked the way he danced.

As one person on Instagram said, “Age is just a number guys,” while another wrote, “Fantastic mind-blowing.”

On Instagram, S. Suresh has more than 16,000 people who follow him. He often puts up videos of himself dancing to hit songs.

Advertisement

Also Read Bhai Bhabhi danced to ZNMD’s Senorita The video has gone viral with over 1 million views and 77k...