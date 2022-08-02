Elephant eats jackfruits in viral video.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted a video of an elephant trying to pick jackfruits from a tree.

It has close to 200,000 views, so it must be good, and you shouldn’t miss out on it.

You can hear the people who are there cheering for the animal.

Advertisement

Videos of elephants doing well in their natural environment are a treat for anyone who likes wildlife. Like the many clips that are going around the internet, we have one more that might even be better. So, IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted a video to Twitter of a hungry elephant trying hard to get jackfruits off a tree branch. It has close to 200,000 views, so it must be good, and you shouldn’t miss out on it.

In the video that has gone viral, you can see an animal desperately trying to pick a bunch of jackfruits from a tree branch. The animal tried to shake the tree for a while, but it didn’t work. But it stood up on its back legs, reached out with its trunk, and pulled the jackfruits down to the ground. Amazing, isn’t it? You can hear the people who are there cheering for the animal.

“Jackfruit is to elephants what mangoes are to humans. And, the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming,” the caption of the post says.

Check out the popular video here:

Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming 😝 Advertisement video- shared pic.twitter.com/Gx83TST8kV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 1, 2022

Doesn’t it blow your mind? Well, netizens agreed, and they praised the elephant for not giving up.

Here are the comments:

Advertisement Oh man .. that’s atleast a 60ft stretch! — Jayson Pereira (@jaysonblr) August 1, 2022

Unbelievable. Successful at last 👏👏 — Subramanian Swamy (@Subrama46348615) August 1, 2022

Advertisement

Amazing! Jackfruit is one of my favourites too. I remember the very first time I had it, I ate a whole kilo at one go! 🙂 — Sriram (彬彬), MBA MA BTECHIT (@svmbaekohau) August 1, 2022

Advertisement Nice video mam. Thank you. — amar nath dev (@amarnathdev1) August 1, 2022

Also Read Viral Video shows mothers love when crocodile attacks baby elephant The video shows a mother elephant saving her baby from a crocodile....