Elon Musk and son X A-XII flaunt same haircuts

Elon Musk is in favor of making more babies

  • Elon Musk shared a picture of himself and his son on Twitter.
  • In the photo, the father and son have the same haircut.
  • The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is a big fan of the TV show Vikings.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, posted a picture of himself and his sons X through XII on Twitter. In the new photo, the father and son both have haircuts that match. It is too cute to pass up. The picture is from last year’s Thanksgiving.

It looks like Elon is a big fan of the TV show Vikings, which is why he looks like Ragnar Lodbrok. Not only Musk but also Musk’s son can be seen with the same style.

Musk wrote in the caption, “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.”

Here is the post!

The picture of the father and son made everyone on the internet very happy. The best thing about the photo is, of course, that they have the same haircut. A user wrote, “The boys with new haircuts.”

Take a look!

On May 5, 2022, Elon Musk and Grimes had their first child. He loves to share million-dollar pictures of his baby boy X on social media to make his fans happy. Here are some of the posts about Baby X that the CEO of Tesla himself has shared.

