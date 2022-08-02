Elon Musk and son X A-XII flaunt same haircuts

Elon Musk shared a picture of himself and his son on Twitter.

In the photo, the father and son have the same haircut.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is a big fan of the TV show Vikings.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, posted a picture of himself and his sons X through XII on Twitter. In the new photo, the father and son both have haircuts that match. It is too cute to pass up. The picture is from last year’s Thanksgiving.

It looks like Elon is a big fan of the TV show Vikings, which is why he looks like Ragnar Lodbrok. Not only Musk but also Musk’s son can be seen with the same style.

Musk wrote in the caption, “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.”

Here is the post!

Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings pic.twitter.com/ra7lijKRhD Advertisement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2022

The picture of the father and son made everyone on the internet very happy. The best thing about the photo is, of course, that they have the same haircut. A user wrote, “The boys with new haircuts.”

Take a look!

Did you cut your hair And his Advertisement — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 1, 2022

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2022

Elon always on the job ready to feed the kids with the bottle of milk! What a great dad! Only noticing this bc I too am now a daddy and it’s the best thing in the world! 😄 pic.twitter.com/TdBktvhRvV — Tesladvisor (@Tesladvisor) August 1, 2022

Imagine running some of the most innovative companies in the world, and still having time to feed your kids their milk. You’d think he’d hire a nanny for that, but he clearly puts his kids first. What a great guy. Advertisement — Tesladvisor (@Tesladvisor) August 1, 2022

On May 5, 2022, Elon Musk and Grimes had their first child. He loves to share million-dollar pictures of his baby boy X on social media to make his fans happy. Here are some of the posts about Baby X that the CEO of Tesla himself has shared.

