Jennifer Gwynne used to date Elon Musk when they were students at the University of Pennsylvania.

She is auctioning his old photos to raise money for her stepson’s college.

The lowest bids start at $100 for most of the 18 photos up for auction.

Jennifer Gwynne, who used to date Elon Musk, has put up for auction some of his old photos from when he was in college. According to a report in the Independent, these are throwback photos from when Gwynne and Musk were dating and both attended the University of Pennsylvania. They were both in their twenties, and they dated for a year. Gwynne, who is now 48, is selling the photos to pay for her stepson’s college.

Musk is in a number of pictures with his then-girlfriend that are up for auction. The pictures show the boss of Tesla having fun with his friends on campus, working on his computer, and relaxing in his room. The photos can be bought on the RR Auctions website, and the lowest bids for most of them start at $100.

Here are some pictures:

Gwynne said that her relationship with her boyfriend was “sweet” but not “extremely affectionate.”

When Musk moved to Palo Alto in 1995, they broke up. There, he met Justine Wilson, who would become his first wife.

“We met in the fall of 1994. I was a junior and he was a senior. We were in the same dorm and we worked together,” Gwynne said.

“He was very intense, very focused on his studies. Back then he was always talking about electric cars. He was definitely going somewhere. He just saw school as a stepping stone,” she added.

There are 18 photos of Elon Musk that are for sale. At RR Auction, you can also buy a signed birthday card that Tesla’s CEO gave to Jennifer Gwynne on her birthday.

