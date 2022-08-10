Emotional Video: Man named his great-grandchild after his late wife

Twitter video shows the reaction of a man meeting his great-granddaughter for the first time.

He finds out that she is named after his late wife.

The video has been shared more than 37,000 times since it was shared on Twitter.

Meeting a great-grandchild for the first time is a once-in-a-lifetime event that can’t be compared to anything else. That’s what this one video that’s been shared on Twitter shows. The story starts with a man meeting his great-granddaughter for the first time. But his reaction when he finds out that the baby is named after his late wife is the most important and interesting part of this video. The Twitter account has more than 80,000 followers, who posted the video.

“This grandpa lost the love of his life last summer. Her name was Anna, & she went by Anny (Annie). He even named his boat Anny Baby. He just flew down from Wisconsin to meet the new baby, Annie Rae. This is the first time he held her. Just like Anny,” reads the video’s caption. There is a good chance that you will find this great-reaction grandfather’s to be very touching and emotional.

Watch this video, which is sure to make you feel sad:

Since it was shared, more than 37,000 people have watched the video. It has also been liked by almost 1,400 people.

People have written different things in response to the video. “So beautiful to see him smile again. May the Lord give him the strength to bear the loss of his wife,” shared someone on Twitter. “Annie Rae might not see his grandpa when she grew up… But she indeed has a great memory with his grandpa. What a beautiful moment,” said something else.

