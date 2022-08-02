Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • England breaks world record with 598 disco dancers
England breaks world record with 598 disco dancers

England breaks world record with 598 disco dancers

Articles
Advertisement
England breaks world record with 598 disco dancers

England breaks world record with 598 disco dancers

Advertisement
  • Camp Bestival in Dorset broke the record for the largest disco dance.
  • 598 people wearing sequined capes danced to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” at the festival’s 33-foot disco ball.
  • Money made from the attempt was given to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
Advertisement

When the organisers of a festival in England got almost 600 people to dance to disco dancers at the same time, they broke a Guinness World Record.

Camp Bestival in Dorset says that 598 people wearing matching sequined capes danced to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” at the festival’s 33-foot disco ball to break the Guinness World Record for the largest disco dance.

A representative from Guinness World Records was there to confirm that the dance beat the previous record, which had been set in London in 2018 with 324 people taking part.

Claire Hodgson, who was in charge of leading the Camp Bestival dance, held online rehearsals in the time leading up to the attempt.

The money made from trying to break the record was given to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Take a look!

Advertisement

Earlier, in Kentucky, four miniature golf fanatics achieved a Guinness World Record by putting together 2,097 holes in 24 hours.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers, and Bob Schoettinger began their attempt at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger and completed it at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The team put 2,097 holes in 24 hours, surpassing the previous record of 1,440 established by a German team in 2005.

Also Read

Watch: Idaho man throw catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record
Watch: Idaho man throw catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record

Idaho man David Rush and Chris Knight broke the record for most...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical Illusion: Only a Genius can spot 5 Butterflies in 25 secs!
Optical Illusion: Only a Genius can spot 5 Butterflies in 25 secs!
Spot The Difference: Find 8 differences between the two images in 26 seconds
Spot The Difference: Find 8 differences between the two images in 26 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the Odd object which does not have a Pair in 62 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the Odd object which does not have a Pair in 62 seconds
Valentine Word Search Puzzle: Spot 7 Words Hidden In The Image
Valentine Word Search Puzzle: Spot 7 Words Hidden In The Image
IQ Puzzle: Test your Intelligence by answering all 9 questions in 5 mins
IQ Puzzle: Test your Intelligence by answering all 9 questions in 5 mins
Loveliest video of the day is male hornbill caring for his partner
Loveliest video of the day is male hornbill caring for his partner
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story