England breaks world record with 598 disco dancers

When the organisers of a festival in England got almost 600 people to dance to disco dancers at the same time, they broke a Guinness World Record.

Camp Bestival in Dorset says that 598 people wearing matching sequined capes danced to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” at the festival’s 33-foot disco ball to break the Guinness World Record for the largest disco dance.

A representative from Guinness World Records was there to confirm that the dance beat the previous record, which had been set in London in 2018 with 324 people taking part.

Claire Hodgson, who was in charge of leading the Camp Bestival dance, held online rehearsals in the time leading up to the attempt.

The money made from trying to break the record was given to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Earlier, in Kentucky, four miniature golf fanatics achieved a Guinness World Record by putting together 2,097 holes in 24 hours.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers, and Bob Schoettinger began their attempt at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger and completed it at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The team put 2,097 holes in 24 hours, surpassing the previous record of 1,440 established by a German team in 2005.

