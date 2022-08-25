Facebook problem spams celeb profiles, Twitter busy with memes

Facebook had a down.

Netizens found out that they could post anything on the Facebook walls of their favourite celebrities after a glitch on this social media site.

It didn’t take long for the story to go viral, and profiles of Deepika Padukone, Tom Cruise, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Gordon Ramsay, and many others were spammed.

Advertisement

Have you recently been on Facebook? Then your news feed is probably full of posts from people you don’t know. If you don’t know what to do, you’re not the only one. Netizens found out that they could post anything on the Facebook walls of their favourite celebrities after a glitch on this social media site. It didn’t take long for the story to go viral, and profiles of Deepika Padukone, Tom Cruise, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Gordon Ramsay, and many others were spammed over and over again.

Since 6:30 a.m., people have been telling Down Detector about problems on Facebook. 20% of Facebook users have said there are problems with the app, 73% with the feed, and 7% with the website as a whole.

Some people, who were sick of getting spam, went to Twitter to find out what had happened. They didn’t leave without making some memes that made us laugh. Twitter was buzzing with the hashtags #facebookdown and #facebookdown. Netizens shared a wide range of memes, from ones about how worried Facebook employees were to ones making fun of people who went to other social media sites after the Facebook glitch.

We have put together a list of some of the best for you. So just keep scrolling and we promise you’ll laugh to the max!

Check out the memes below:

Advertisement Me trying to understand what's happening on twitter:#facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/N25aR3EMxC — Bhatti Sahb💞 (@BhattiS69920373) August 24, 2022

Opened to my Facebook ans saw random people…. i was like ….#facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/7qXSM6X1ep — BlueOceanFloor❀ (@sweetcheek7) August 24, 2022

Advertisement

Who else came to #Twitter to figure out what is happening to Facebook?

All I can see at the moment is random people from all over the world sharing photos to celebrities' pages.#Facebook #facebookhacked #facebookdown #bug #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/IxyH4vmi6H — Abdullah Ashraf (@Abdull_GhaZi) August 24, 2022

Advertisement #facebookdown #facebookhacked Facebook IT guy right now pic.twitter.com/IKG05daOX6 — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) August 24, 2022

#facebookhacked

Facebook's staff coming into work this morning be like: pic.twitter.com/iHuE9rwS9J Advertisement — Tracking Hacking (@TrackingHacking) August 24, 2022

Advertisement

Just Marc Zuckerberg trying to solve facebook bug 😂

#facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/fntpy0vS7r — Canis Anthus 🥷 (@idickfih1) August 24, 2022

Advertisement

On August 24, Facebook had a down. The big social media company hasn’t said anything about the matter yet.

Also Read Watch: After heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Twitter flooded with memes Heavy rainfall overnight in Mumbai, and it is likely to continue today....