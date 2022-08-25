Advertisement
Facebook problem spams celeb profiles, Twitter busy with memes

  • Facebook had a down.
  • Netizens found out that they could post anything on the Facebook walls of their favourite celebrities after a glitch on this social media site.
  • It didn’t take long for the story to go viral, and profiles of Deepika Padukone, Tom Cruise, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Gordon Ramsay, and many others were spammed.
Have you recently been on Facebook? Then your news feed is probably full of posts from people you don’t know. If you don’t know what to do, you’re not the only one. Netizens found out that they could post anything on the Facebook walls of their favourite celebrities after a glitch on this social media site. It didn’t take long for the story to go viral, and profiles of Deepika Padukone, Tom Cruise, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Gordon Ramsay, and many others were spammed over and over again.

Since 6:30 a.m., people have been telling Down Detector about problems on Facebook. 20% of Facebook users have said there are problems with the app, 73% with the feed, and 7% with the website as a whole.

Some people, who were sick of getting spam, went to Twitter to find out what had happened. They didn’t leave without making some memes that made us laugh. Twitter was buzzing with the hashtags #facebookdown and #facebookdown. Netizens shared a wide range of memes, from ones about how worried Facebook employees were to ones making fun of people who went to other social media sites after the Facebook glitch.

We have put together a list of some of the best for you. So just keep scrolling and we promise you’ll laugh to the max!

Check out the memes below:

On August 24, Facebook had a down. The big social media company hasn’t said anything about the matter yet.

