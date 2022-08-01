Fans celebrate #HarryPotter’s birthday with nostalgic tweets

People flooded Twitter with well-wishes for the boy magician.

“Y’er a wizard Harry!”- Who can forget Hagrid’s memorable line when a scrawny 11-year-old discovered a wonderful world? Few 90s kids didn’t read the Harry Potter books. Because Harry Potter wasn’t simply fiction, he became alive with witchcraft and sorcery. Lily and James Potter welcomed The Boy Who Lived on July 31. People flooded nostalgic tweets on Twitter with well-wishes for the boy magician.

On this day in 1980, when Harry was born, he had no idea that he had a special gift for magic. He found out about it when he was 11 years old. We’re pretty sure that many of us waited for that letter from Hogwarts when we turned 11, but alas, we had to be happy with being Muggles.

In the rush of well-wishes on Twitter, people reread the book and talked about how they fell in love with the characters as soon as they read it for the first time. A lot of people couldn’t stop thanking the series’ author, J.K. Rowling, for making their childhoods happier.

The number of tweets was so high that the #HarryPotter hashtag was the top trend on Twitter for the whole day. We’ve put together some fan reactions, which will make you want to walk through Hogwarts again.

Happy Birthday, The Boy who Lived.

Thank you for bringing us to Hogwarts with you.#zonakaryaid #HarryPotterBirthday #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/yXgZNcO3dE — ash || comission 📌 (@drawnbyash) July 31, 2022

"I mighta sat on it at some point, but I imagine it'll taste fine just the same." Happy birthday to the boy who lived#harrypotter #harrypotter25thanniversary #birthdaycake #hagrid pic.twitter.com/bU3qgMWbSB — 🍗Johnathan Vilarelle🍰 (@DragonChefJVPC) July 30, 2022

Oggi è un giorno importante! È il compleanno del bambino sopravvissuto ❤️ #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/fMIhocMv6h — ‎⧗ Tonia△⃒⃘ ‎✪ 🐺⚡️🥞☔️ (@BHXG90bis) July 31, 2022

HAPPEE BIRTHDAE!

"Yer a wizard, Harry"

HAPPEE BIRTHDAE!

"Yer a wizard, Harry"

The most iconic birthday he could have had#HarryPotter #HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/nnS0p6Pe6o — 8DT💎 (@Infinity_Diti) July 30, 2022

Special guests here to wish Harry a very happy birthday! Leave your birthday wishes below and don't miss the Happy Birthday #HarryPotter Marathon today on SYFY. pic.twitter.com/SQxQMhkS5i — SYFY (@SYFY) July 30, 2022

Rowling wrote a thrilling seven-part series about Harry Potter and his two best friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. The books were a beautiful way to show the trio’s adventures, stories of friendship, and fights. Warner Brothers made movies based on the books that were huge hits. Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter in those movies.

