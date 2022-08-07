Father makes his late son’s dream come true goes viral 

Father’s achievement in memory of his late son

He continued to pursue his passion and earned his business degree at the age of 50.

His story has inspired thousands of people to use their sorrow as motivation for success.

Pain is a very significant component of life and is a highly unpredictable aspect of it. Losing your family shatters you, unlike the traumas of your own, personal failings, career failures, or not being able to get what you desire. Muhammad Zureen, a top manager at a company in the UK and currently a business graduate, experienced such a tragedy.

In 2018, Muhammad Zureen and his son began studying for a business degree at the University of West London. The unimaginable occurred and he lost his kid in a vehicle accident a few months into the study. Muhammad Zureen continued to pursue his passion and, at the age of 50, earned his degree, demonstrating that age is but a number.

He revealed the following, which inspired thousands to use their sorrow as motivation:

Public were emotional over the story:

