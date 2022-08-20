Asha Mandela from Florida claimed her hair has grown to a length of 110 feet.

Previous record for longest dreadlocks was 19 feet, 6.5 inches.

She carries her hair in a sling to avoid having it drag on the ground or strain her neck.

A 60-year-old woman recently broke the previous record for the longest locs (dreadlocks) in the world.

The woman, who is from Florida, claims her hair has now grown to a length of 110 feet, breaking the previous record for the world’s longest locks.

Asha Mandela, 60, was given this title for the first time in 2009 when her hair was measured at 19 feet, 6.5 inches, and it has grown nearly 91 feet since then.

When she relocated to the United States more than 40 years ago, she started growing her hair. According to Mandela, she typically carries her hair about in a fabric sling to avoid having it drag on the ground or put strain on her neck.

“When I’m ready to go into my sleep chamber with my cobra baby, I would have them tied up in a little sack and we cuddle and talk to each other,” she said.

“If you don’t water it or feed it some fertilizer or something, it’s probably going to die or not flourish properly,” she concluded.

