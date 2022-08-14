German couple sues overly-crowing rooster

A German couple is suing the owner of a neighbour’s chicken for making their lives “torture”.

The chicken crows up to 200 times a day.

The couple keeps a daily record of how loud it is so they can use it as evidence in their case.

German couple got so sick of their neighbour’s chicken that they decided to sue the owner for making their lives “torture” according to the media source.

Friedrich-Wilhelm K, who is 76, and his wife Jutta said that the chicken crows up to 200 times a day.

Friedrich said that the chicken named Magda is locked up all night, but she crows all day.

He said that the sound was so loud that it was “unbearable” and made people close their windows. He said they couldn’t do anything with their garden.

The rooster belongs to a neighbour, but he doesn’t want to give up his beloved rooster.

“Therefore, we have to either live with that, or we have to win in court.”

Jutta said that the torture was hard to explain.

The couple now keeps a daily record of how loud it is so they can use it as evidence in their case.

The two people said that the noise was so bad that one of their neighbours moved away.

“A cockerel does not belong on a quiet housing estate.” their lawyer said.

This is because the rooster crows at 80 decibels, which is as loud as heavy traffic on the street.

The case will supposedly be heard soon.

