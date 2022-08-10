Girl sobs while singing Piya Tose Naina Laage Re

A video of a girl singing a popular Bollywood song has gone viral.

She sang Lata Mangeshkar’s “Piya Tose Naina Laage Re” from the movie “Guide”.

Since it was shared on August 7, more than 6.8 million people have watched it.

Advertisement

Many people can sing well, and a video of a girl singing a popular Bollywood song is a good example. The now-viral shows a girl singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Piya Tose Naina Laage Re. People can’t believe that someone with a beautiful voice was turned down for a singing contest when they tried out. Many people showed the girl love, and others gave her a boost with their words.

Read the caption of the post, “Chota bachcha rota hai, lekin aawaz me dam dikhata hai [Little girl cries but has a lot of power in her voice].”

The girl sings Lata Mangeshkar’s “Piya Tose Naina Laage Re” from the movie “Guide” in the video that has gone viral. As the video goes on, the woman starts crying as she talks to a reporter. She then says that she didn’t make it past the audition for a singing competition, and she keeps singing the song in a beautiful voice.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan also posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “The girl does not deserve to be rejected. Beautiful voice.”

Watch the video that’s going around:

Since it was shared on August 7, more than 6.8 million people have watched it. It also has more than 35,000 likes and a number of comments.

As one user wrote, “Don’t worry…She failed in reality show audition and Someone failed in exam but most important thing…you have to fight back because it’s life and it’s not about single audition or exam,” while another commented, “Improvement comes after rejection..~Jubin Nautiyal sir,” commented by another, “Just have some faith with this beautiful voice, she will go far. Every big artist face rejections.”

Also Read Watch Video: Little boy shows acrobatic stunts Anand Mahindra is the chairman and one of India's biggest business tycoons....