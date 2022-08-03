Golden Retriever reduces work stress of human

The video shows a dog helping its human alleviate stress while working from home.

The video has almost 1.4 million views and 10,500 likes.

“I just sleep by my pawrents feet so it’s kind of like helping them work,” Rover says in the video.

Advertisement

Working from home with your pet(s) is rewarding. No? A video shows a Golden Retriever helping its human alleviate stress while working from home. The charming video may soothe you by making you smile.

Kevin’s Instagram shared the footage. “Kevin is the best telecommuter. How does your pet help you work from home and minimise stress? “Video caption:

The dog clip opens with “What it’s like working from home with Kevin.” Kevin the dog is always on time, a fantastic coffee break friend, professionally dressed, and makes his people laugh and grin.

Watch this dog video:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkevin) Advertisement

The video has almost 1.4 million views. The video has 10,500 likes. The dog video gets several comments.

“Best working buddy!!” said Maximus Prime’s Instagram page.

“I just sleep by my pawrents feet so it’s kind of like helping them work,” said a Golden Retriever named Rover on Instagram.

Advertisement

Sparkle’s Instagram page said, “Kevin, you precious little thing.” A candy shop’s Instagram said, “He makes everyone happy,” Someone said, “Such a pawfessional boi!” said another, “Perfect in everything he does!!”

Earlier, in our lives, like parents adults can also teach us things like how to walk, talk, or even swim which can’t be replaced or forgotten. Now in this video, you can see that in this Instagram video of a cute Golden Retriever dog named Kevin and some even cuter little puppies.

The video was posted on Instagram on a page for a floofball named A Golden Named Kevin. He has more than 4.42 million loyal fans on his page. He lives in Tampa, Florida, in the United States of America.

Also Read Golden retriever sits on sibling’s head to play Instagram video shows what a golden retriever does to get his brother...