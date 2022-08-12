Hawk rescued from front grille of truck

Hawk became entangled in the grille of a truck in Connecticut.

Animal control officers in Connecticut said that a hawk was recovered following a “very traumatic morning” in which it became entangled in the front grille of a truck.

A Facebook post says that a Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control officer was called to help a hawk that had “a very stressful morning.”

Take a look:

The hawk “was swooping after some tasty breakfast and crossed paths with a truck,” according to the report.

The report featured photographs of the implanted hawk in the vehicle’s front grille.

Animal control says that the officer was able to free the raptor, which was then taken to a place where animals are cared for.

