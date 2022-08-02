Advertisement
Herd of cows wanders onto British highway ,causes 2 hour backup

The cows were herded to safety by police about half an hour after they entered the carriageway at 6:30am on Monday

  • A herd of cows wandered onto a British highway, causing a two-mile traffic backup.
  • Slow-moving traffic was backed up for approximately two miles.
  • The cows were safely rounded up by 7 a.m., and all lanes of the highway were closed to protect them.
A herd of cows that wandered onto a British highway caused a two-mile traffic backup.

Early Thursday morning, between Sheffield and Rotherham in Yorkshire, England’s National Highways tweeted photographs depicting cows leading a long line of slow-moving traffic on the M1 highway.

To protect the cows during attempts to corral them, the South Yorkshire Police and traffic officers were dispatched to the scene and closed lanes of the highway.

Take a look:

During the rescue, highway officials reported that slow-moving traffic was backed up for approximately two miles.

Police reported that the cattle were safely rounded up by 7 a.m.

