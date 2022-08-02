Herd of cows wanders onto British highway ,causes 2 hour backup

The cows were herded to safety by police about half an hour after they entered the carriageway at 6:30am on Monday

A herd of cows wandered onto a British highway, causing a two-mile traffic backup.

Slow-moving traffic was backed up for approximately two miles.

The cows were safely rounded up by 7 a.m., and all lanes of the highway were closed to protect them.

Advertisement

A herd of cows that wandered onto a British highway caused a two-mile traffic backup.

Early Thursday morning, between Sheffield and Rotherham in Yorkshire, England’s National Highways tweeted photographs depicting cows leading a long line of slow-moving traffic on the M1 highway.

Also Read Viral video: Elon Musk posted video of his son X A-XII loving dogs Elon Musk shared a video of his son playing with three dogs....

To protect the cows during attempts to corral them, the South Yorkshire Police and traffic officers were dispatched to the scene and closed lanes of the highway.

Take a look:

Advertisement Our Traffic Officers and @syptweet are en-route to the #M1 northbound between J34 (#Sheffield) and J35 due to a number of cows which have made their way onto the carriageway. We've set speeds and lane closures to warn approaching traffic. pic.twitter.com/I59KuJEYxJ — National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) August 1, 2022

During the rescue, highway officials reported that slow-moving traffic was backed up for approximately two miles.

Police reported that the cattle were safely rounded up by 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Also Read Look: ‘Monster’ fish caught by American fishermen stuns internet Tiger muskies are a cross between a northern pike and a muskellunge....