Hilarious: Man kills English while translating Mere Pas Ma Hai

  • Instagram user “ikaranjanpandey” posted the video with the caption “Me after learning English”.
  • The video has been watched over 6.2 million times and liked by 336k people.
  • Netizens were laughing so hard that they flooded the comments with laughing emojis.
A hilarious video is going viral on social media in which a man literally killed English by translating a famous Bollywood line word for word. After seeing this video, everyone, even Amitabh Bachchan, would only say “RIP English.”

The Instagram user “ikaranpandey” posted the video with the caption “Me after learning English”. It has been watched over 6.2 million times and liked by 336k people. In the video clip, a news reporter talks to an Indian man. We don’t know why the reporter asked the man to recite the Hindi movie dialogue or how he could listen to the translation of the dialogue in “English” without laughing.

The man says with confidence,“You have what is? (Tumhare pas kya hai?) Me have mom is! (Mere pas maa hai!) Mom is me have. (Maa hai mere pas.)”  The man who speaks two languages proudly says the same thing in Hindi. After watching the video, Netizens were laughing so hard that they flooded the comments with laughing emojis. People on Instagram also tagged other people in the comments because the video is just too good not to share with your friends.

Taka look at the video here:

“Aaj mere paas property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai.. kya hai tumhare pass?” Amitabh Bachchan says this in his original line from Deewar. Then Shashi Kapoor says, “Mere paas maa hai.”

