Instagram’s new trend ‘Aaj Meri Behen Ka Birthday Hai’

The reel was posted for the first time in September 2021 and went viral.

Now thousands of people are using audio to make their own reels.

The original video was posted on a fan page called “myra mysha”.

Advertisement

After their reel went crazy viral, two little influencers from Delhi started a fun new trend on Instagram. People on Instagram have used their viral audio in more than 50,000 reels because of the trend.

In the video, Myra and Mysha Arora wear pink tops and black skirts that match. They are sitting in front of a coffee table with a chocolate cake on it. Dhol music is playing in the background. Myra, the older sister, then starts singing an original Punjabi song for Mysha’s birthday, which she calls “behen ka budday” in the video.

The Punjabi jingle goes like this: ““Aaj meri behen ka budday hai! *clap* Aaj meri behen ka budday hai! *clap* Aaj mujhe cake milega… Aaj mujhe pizza milega. Aaj mujhe gift milenge… Aaj meri behen ka birthday HAI! *clap*.”

They dance happily to the beat of the dhol while the older sister sings for the younger one and claps like a real Punjabi after each line.

Check out the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 🎀 Myra & Mysha 🎀 (@myra_mysha)

The reel was posted for the first time in September 2021. After that, it went viral, and now thousands of people are using the audio to make their own reels. So far, more than 36 million people have watched the video, and 2.6 million people have liked it. Their jingle is the perfect mix of cute, funny, and playful, and it’s very memorable.

Also Read Watch: Goat and baby cry in unison goes viral A video of a baby crying with a baby goat is going...