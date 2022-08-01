Internet praises Pakistani KFC Rider courage

Meerab is pursuing a fashion design degree and works as a KFC rider at night.

She plans to ride for 3 years until she graduates, then launches her own fashion brand.

Her story has gone viral with 50,000 likes and 1,500 comments on LinkedIn.

Advertisement

Social media has allowed people to recognise those who do their jobs diligently without seeking fame. Pakistani Meerab. She’s been praised for juggling many roles as a KFC rider. Lahore resident posts viral story on LinkedIn. It has 50,000 likes and 1,500 comments.

Fizza Ijaz, who shared Meerab’s story, was excited to get a delivery call from a woman.

As stated by Ms Ijaz, “I got so excited that I stood outside the gate to receive her and we (my friends and I) spoke to her for a good 10 minutes about many things including her pursuits, passion and bike riding skills.”

Check out the story of Meerab!

Meerab is pursuing a fashion design degree and works as a KFC rider at night to pay for it. She plans to ride for 3 years until she graduates, and then launches her own fashion brand.

Advertisement

Meerab’s fee is covered by a foundation, but she works to support her family and pay her mother’s medical bills.

Users praised Meerab’s passion.

Asma Yusuf, KFC Pakistan’s CPO, commented, “Thank you so much for the shoutout Fizza Ijaz Meerab makes us so proud! She’s not only a KFC Pakistan Dame Rider but is also continuing her education journey with the KFC Female Higher Education Scholarship Program. Indeed, there’s no force stronger than a woman who has decided to rise.”

Added, “Meerab I respect your courage, you took life this way just to help yourself and others around you. I celebrate your boldness because you contribute positivity to society.”

Also Read Netizens are speechless to see the life of panda caretaker, Watch A viral video shows pandas tussling with their carer. Friday's tweet had...