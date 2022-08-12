Iraqi actress sues British newspaper to use her pic to show Arab fat

Iraqi actress Enas Taleb was used as an example of a “fat” Arab woman.

Taleb said the picture was taken out of context and used without her permission.

The Economist article came out in July, it was called ‘Why Women Are Fatter Than Men in the Arab World’.

Enas Taleb, a well-known Iraqi actress, plans to sue the British newspaper The Economist because of an article. Taleb was used as an example of a “fat” Arab woman, which also made a lot of people angry on the Internet.

A media report says that Taleb said the picture was taken out of context and used without her permission, which was a breach of her privacy. She also said that the picture had been changed.

The actress also made it sound like she had started legal action against the magazine in the UK. The article came out in July. It was called ‘Why Women Are Fatter Than Men in the Arab World.’

The article used a photo of the 42-year-old actress that was taken at the Babylon International Festival in Iraq nine months ago.

Taleb said in an interview with the media source, “They did not know that I’m a celebrity and a public figure. I can turn crises into gains.”

Here’s what Twitter has to say about it:

The shameless @TheEconomist ran a piece “Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world”, and body-shamed veteran Iraqi actress and talk show host Enas Taleb through the article’s cover photo. Now she is taking action to sue the Economist 👏👏 https://t.co/70ePPwyTsz pic.twitter.com/5tfO8Lqcje — Amro Ali (@_amroali) August 9, 2022

This photo of the Iraqi actress, Enas Taleb, which the @TheEconomist used without her permission, is now suing them for using her photo and I wish her the best of luck https://t.co/36QqN5Z3cx Advertisement — للصبر حدود (@tiredarabwoman) August 8, 2022

I’m one of many Arab ladies who has the curvy body type, which I fully embrace myself and men has nothing to do with it.

Complete BS by @TheEconomist. Happy to hear Enas Taleb is taking a legal action against them, well deserved. https://t.co/hgfjGWxnET — Kinda Hamwi (@kindacoco) August 10, 2022

Iraqi Star Enas Taleb Takes Legal Action In UK Over Photo Used For Story About Obesity https://t.co/oviTa3rqoA pic.twitter.com/7YqGCdRBXi — Sci24H (@scienceLeMagazi) August 11, 2022

People on the internet also didn’t like how the Economist article shamed Arab women’s bodies for no reason.

