Jimin wants to try pole-dancing, Fans are restless

It looks like ARMYs got their wish after using several Twitter hashtags to ask for the K-pop supergroup BTS’s game show to come back. After a long break, the popular reality game show’s first episode aired on August 16. It made the internet buzz right away. Fans loved seeing RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook perform. But one part of the show has made fans act like Michael Scott from the TV show The Office.

Jimin talked about what he wanted to try on the next episode of Run BTS in the second episode of the show. The singer for the band Filter said he wants to try pole dancing. After Jimin’s suggestion, the other members were quiet, but BTS leader RM spoke up to say that the pole dance would be good for Jimin. All done. It was enough to make people on the Internet go crazy.

Here is a piece of the show:

"that suits you" 😩 given jimin’s amazing flexibility, strength, expressions, graceful and fluid moves he really would be amazing at pole dancing ✨pic.twitter.com/gbNgimBNmo — d ♡ (@mosaichaerts) August 24, 2022

The short clip has gotten a lot of attention on Twitter. Some people said that Jimin’s dancing skills will help him a lot if he decides to try pole dancing. Others talked about how great his core strength is by showing clips of him performing on stage.

Many people just wrote about how excited they were to see Bangtan’s baby mochi do one of the hardest kinds of dance.

Jimin pole dancing to filter, let’s go pic.twitter.com/GeGurjlt3E — (๑•́ ɞ •̀๑) (@dailyjimn) August 23, 2022

Pole dancing would be like climbing stairs for Jimin and who's to say he hasn't done it before 😭 pic.twitter.com/ltVI11wPY5 — d’arte . (pjm1 brainrot) ₁₃ (@iconjimi) August 23, 2022

Advertisement jimin: I want to try pole dancing

namjoon: It suits you well please pray for my sanity 🥹 pic.twitter.com/yXvZggTVbE — yoonminjoon daily (@YMJDAILY) August 23, 2022

we really got "POLE DANCING" is trending under the Jimin topic with over 22k+ tweets 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/u9zT98ghUs Advertisement — daily jimin (@pjmfilmz) August 23, 2022

me watching bts having a wholesome dinner after the run episode and jimin mentions how he wants to do pole dancing pic.twitter.com/e6X3IG70UL — tia (@28ocIock) August 23, 2022

Don’t worry, the link to the Run BTS episode has not been left out. If you haven’t seen it yet, go see it right now!

In October, BTS will put on a show in Busan, South Korea. The seven-person group has finally set a date for their free concert. On October 15, 2022, there will be a concert.

