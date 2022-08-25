Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jimin wants to try pole-dancing, Fans are restless

Jimin wants to try pole-dancing, Fans are restless

Articles
Advertisement
Jimin wants to try pole-dancing, Fans are restless

Jimin wants to try pole-dancing, Fans are restless

Advertisement
  • A video of US Navy officers performing a Bollywood song has gone viral.
  • The video is gaining a lot of attention online, and many in India are overjoyed.
  • Many praised King Khan and acknowledged the important role that Bollywood plays in bridging peoples’ divides.
Advertisement

It looks like ARMYs got their wish after using several Twitter hashtags to ask for the K-pop supergroup BTS’s game show to come back. After a long break, the popular reality game show’s first episode aired on August 16. It made the internet buzz right away. Fans loved seeing RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook perform. But one part of the show has made fans act like Michael Scott from the TV show The Office.

Jimin talked about what he wanted to try on the next episode of Run BTS in the second episode of the show. The singer for the band Filter said he wants to try pole dancing. After Jimin’s suggestion, the other members were quiet, but BTS leader RM spoke up to say that the pole dance would be good for Jimin. All done. It was enough to make people on the Internet go crazy.

Here is a piece of the show:

Advertisement

The short clip has gotten a lot of attention on Twitter. Some people said that Jimin’s dancing skills will help him a lot if he decides to try pole dancing. Others talked about how great his core strength is by showing clips of him performing on stage.

Many people just wrote about how excited they were to see Bangtan’s baby mochi do one of the hardest kinds of dance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t worry, the link to the Run BTS episode has not been left out. If you haven’t seen it yet, go see it right now!

In October, BTS will put on a show in Busan, South Korea. The seven-person group has finally set a date for their free concert. On October 15, 2022, there will be a concert.

Also Read

Who was BTS Singer Jimin’s high school sweetheart?
Who was BTS Singer Jimin’s high school sweetheart?

Jimin, a member of the band BTS, is carrying on an affair...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story