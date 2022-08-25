Joey Chestnut sets a new world record for eating popcorn

Joey Chestnut is known for winning 15 times at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Joey Chestnut, a well-known professional eater, set a new world record when he ate 32 24-ounce servings of popcorn in 8 minutes.

Chestnut, who is known for winning 15 times at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York, took on the popcorn-eating challenge at Victory Field in Indianapolis before a Minor League Baseball game between the Indianapolis Indians and Rochester Red Wings.

Chestnut ate 32 of the 24-ounce servings of popcorn in the time limit of 8 minutes. This beat the previous record of 28.5 servings, which was set in Las Vegas in 2021.

Chestnut told the media source that his plan before the attempt was to drink water, “One hand is going to be gripping the right side handful, squeezing it just enough. One chew in my mouth, and a sip of water to chug it down. Maybe a couple of chews toward the end of the contest. My throat’s going to be tired so I’m going to have to chew a little bit more. I might have to drink a bit more water. It’s going to be a battle.”

With the popcorn challenge, Chestnut will set his 50th world record for eating in a competition.

Take a look at the video:

