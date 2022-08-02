Lionel Messi wins hearts by taking a photo with a dragged-out fan

Lionel Messi stopped and posed for a selfie with a young fan after PSG’s game against Nantes.

The video of Messi’s kind act has gone viral on social media.

Some people were upset that security guards tried to stop the young fan from taking a picture with Messi.

Online, people are talking about the nice thing football star Lionel Messi did for a young fan. After PSG’s exciting game against Nantes, Messi was on his way back to the locker room with security around him when a fan stopped him for a selfie. But the security tried to pull him away so the footballer could get by. Messi, who was there and saw the whole thing, helped the boy and posed for a selfie with him.

On social media, the video of Messi and his young fan has gone viral. In the video, you can see the football player being guarded as he walks back to the locker room after the game. The young boy sees him walking back to the locker room, so he goes up to the football star and asks him for a selfie. But the security guards stopped him right away, and he couldn’t be stopped. He was almost crying, and the guards tried to stop him. When Messi saw this, he stopped and asked the boy to take a picture of them together. He could not help but smile at this kind act.

Click here to see the video:

This young fan was being taken away by security but Messi stopped them so the boy take a selfie with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MHNfpSs2O0 — R  (@Lionel30i) July 31, 2022

Messi’s kind act was a huge hit on the internet. A Twitter user also shared the picture of Messi with the young fan. But there were a few people who were very upset with how security treated the young boy.

Check out some of the comments:

A moment to remember for the rest of his life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TMza4RTt7x — R  (@Lionel30i) August 1, 2022

Poor little guy they tossed him and his phone fell on the ground 😅 — Miliano ⚽️🐐🇦🇷 (@DonMiliano10) August 1, 2022

That poor little boy shouldn't have been there!! But hey, let the kids think they can do as they please eh? Let's see how that effects the world in the future. #ifyoutoleratethis… — 💛FOZ💙 (@Fozmeister1) August 1, 2022

He’s just sweetness personified. My Messi ❤️ — Emem T (@silkytommy) August 1, 2022

It is the security's job to keep the kid away. Looks always ugly and heartless when it is a kid. And Messi can decide to let him go through which he did and shows he has a heart. Both doing right. — Jos Mallant (@UOLdad) August 1, 2022

Indeed, a humble lion who seeks to love all. My dream is to just have a hug from him. He is The GOAT — Christian Asante (@Christi47809275) August 1, 2022

