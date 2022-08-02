Image posted on Facebook by Connecticut Fish and Wildlife

An American fisherman caught a tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut.

An American fisherman has stunned social media fans by catching a gigantic tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut.

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife published an image of the enormous fish on Facebook.

The post’s caption stated, “How is your summer fishing going?! Thanks to Joe for sharing this photo of an impressive tiger muskie he recently caught. The tiger muskie is a cross between a northern pike and a muskellunge. “

Take a look:

Since its publication, the size of the fish has surprised Internet users. One user stated, “I don’t want to swim anywhere anymore.”

Another added, “What a monster!”

“I would not be happy at the thought of that swimming with me. Looks prehistoric,” said the third user.

Joe Rivas, according to reports, released the fish into the wild.42 inches. Mr Rivas claimed his adrenaline “went through the roof” when he saw what he’d caught.

Tiger muskies are sometimes called tiger muskellunge. They are enormous predatory fish with a cylinder-shaped bodies and a protruding snouts.

Tiger muskies can reach between 34 and 48 inches in length and weigh more than 30 pounds as adults.

WDFW says tiger muskies are hard to capture and have acquired the nickname “fish of a thousand casts.”

