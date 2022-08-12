A bakery in India is giving away free cakes to orphans up to the age of 14.

A picture going viral on social media shows a bakery giving away free cakes to orphans up to the age of 14.

The bakery is in Uttar Pradesh, according to IAS officer Awanish Sharan, who posted the photo on Twitter. People on Twitter have praised the bakery owner’s kind act.

Mr Sharan said in his tweet, “Love and Respect for the Shop Owner.”

In the picture in the tweet, there are several cakes on display at the bakery, and there is a note stuck to the glass box that says, “Free! Free! Free! Cake is free for kids from the ages 0-14 who do not have a mother or father.”

Take a look:

Advertisement Love and Respect for the Shop Owner.❤️ pic.twitter.com/aNcSfttPrV — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 12, 2022

In response to comments from users, the IAS officer said that the candy shop is in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

Since it was shared, the post has gotten more than 1,200 shares and over 15,000 likes. In the comments section of the post, a number of users thanked the owner of the bakery for taking this step.

One user wrote, “You inspire a billion,” while another simply said, “Really appreciable.”

“Great initiative lots of love and respect,” wrote a third user.

