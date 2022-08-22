Makeup artist transforms into Kareena Kapoor from Asoka

A makeup artist turned herself into Kaurwaki from the 2001 movie Asoka.

The world is full of talented people, and thanks to the internet and social media, it’s easy for them to show what they can do. Lately, a lot of makeup artists have used their skills to make transformations that are out of this world.

Blogger and artist Azkha Tegar is one of these people. She recently posted a video of herself turning into Kaurwaki, the princess of Kalinga from the 2001 movie Asoka. Kareena Kapoor Khan played this character in the movie.

The video starts with a shot of the talented artist with a clean face. Then, she puts on different kinds of makeup to look like Kareena from the movie. Her Instagram bio says that she lives in the Indonesian town of Cianjur, which is in the province of West Java.

The video was called “Asoka Makeup,” and the names of the things she used to finish her look were written in the caption.

Take a look at the video below:

People on social media thought it was a great change and said so in the comments section. As one user commented, “You’re work is amazing..love from India.” while another commented, “Karina see bhi khubsurat lg rhe ho.” A third user stated, “Most beautiful Hindi song….. And your makeup art very nice.”

