Man eats 17 Ghost Peppers in 1 minute sets new world record

Gregory ate 110.50 g (3.98 oz), or 17 of the crazy hot peppers.

Guinness World Records put a video of Gregory breaking the record.

The Bhut Jolokia chilli pepper can have a Scoville Heat Unit rating of 1 million or more.

Gregory Foster has broken a record for eating Ghost (or Bhut Jolokia) chilli peppers as fast as possible. Gregory ate 110.50 g (3.98 oz), or 17 of the crazy hot peppers, in a race against the clock to break the record. Guinness World Records put a video of Gregory breaking the record on its Instagram account.

On November 14, 2021, the chilli fan took on the challenge and tried to break the record for the most Bhut Jolokia peppers eaten in one minute. He tried to break the record in a public park in San Diego, California, USA. The park was open to the public. A lot of people walking by stopped to look at the record.

Gregory also holds two other records: the most Carolina Reaper chillies eaten in one minute and the fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies (8.72 seconds). He broke the first one back, and he broke the second one in December 2021.

Check out the video below:

The Bhut Jolokia chilli pepper can have a Scoville Heat Unit rating of 1 million or more (SHU). That means Gregory used up about 17 million SHU in one minute. On the other hand, a Jalapeo pepper has between 2,500 and 8,000 SHU.

Gregory has always liked spicy food, and he even grows his own peppers at home. He has worked on his ability to handle spicy foods for decades, and now he can eat the hottest peppers in the world.

