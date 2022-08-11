Man misbehaving with woman spectator during T20 match

Surrey-Middlesex T20 Blast match was played at the Kennington Oval on June 25.

Gus Atkinson took 4/36 in his four-over spell with the ball to help Middlesex score 174/7.

But the game won’t be remembered for its pure cricket action because of the pervert spectator.

A shocking video of a man misbehaving with a woman spectator at the Vitality T20 Blast match between Surrey and Middlesex at the Kennington Oval in London.

As soon as the video was shared on the online platform the video went viral the public blasted the person for his inappropriate behavior.

The game between the two teams began when Surrey won the toss and chose to field first. Stevie Eskinazi hit a 64 with seven fours and a six in 51 balls, and Daryl Mitchell hit a 58 with five fours and three sixes in 36 balls to help Middlesex reach a respectable score of 174/7 in their allotted overs.

After the team’s No. 1 batter Joe Cracknell and No. 3 batter Nick Gubbins were both out in the same over by Will Jacks, who gave up only seven runs in his two overs, one of which was a maiden.

The two added 116 runs together. But it was Gus Atkinson who did the most damage with the ball. In his four-over spell, he took 4/36.

He didn’t care about a woman’s consent and acted horribly with her, showing in broad daylight how bad things are in a world that tries to protect and respect women.

