Edition: English
Edition: English

Man proposes a girl during dance practice, video goes viral

  • People are coming up with creative ways to ask their loved ones to marry them.
  • A young man chose the nicest way to propose to his girlfriend while they were dancing together.
  • The video is going viral online, and admirers are adoring the lovebirds’ adorable interactions.
In Pakistan, wedding season is in full swing, so what better way to start wedding planning than with entertaining dance rehearsals?

However, it appears that people are coming up with creative ways to ask their loved ones to marry them. Young people tend to choose the most original approach to declare their love for one another because the conventional method of proposing has unexpectedly changed in Pakistan as a result of the influence of foreign cultures.

In the most recent development, a young man chose the nicest manner to propose to his girlfriend, while they were practising dance moves together and their friends were all aware of the plan.

It goes without saying that the video is going viral online, and admirers are adoring the lovebirds’ adorable interactions. Some people think the video is adorable, but others believe that since PDA is not common in our culture, such actions shouldn’t be promoted.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

