Man survives alligator bite, drone captures terrifying footage

In Lake Thonotosassa, Florida, a 12-foot alligator attacked a man and bit him so hard that he lost the right side of his skull. The attack was caught on video, which was very scary. When the accident happened on August 3, a man named Juan Carlos La Verde was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa.

He was working on an educational video for his company when he ran into a huge crocodile, according to reports. A drone caught the exact moment when the two ships hit each other. Juan says that when he was attacked, it felt like he was “running into [a] telephone pole, but now it had teeth.”

La Verde told the media source, “With the right stroke all I felt was scales, teeth and then right there I’m like okay. So, what I think I did what I felt like I did was that I immediately tried to open its jaws because I knew I was in a gator.”

He added, “When I felt the teeth I immediately knew and then as I opened it I knew that I either turned it or it turned me but it was confused just as I was confused and then it just let go.”

Advertisement Aerial footage captures terrifying alligator attack in Florida's Lake Thonotosassa. "Find your god. Find him," the survivor says after his "legit miracle" escape. https://t.co/EAhrTX6S2u pic.twitter.com/Y0IaE2ZS57 — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2022

The drone video shows the fight in the water as JC said he and the alligator turned 360 degrees. He even swam to the dock and got himself out of the water after his miraculous escape. Luckily, a good Samaritan saw what was going on and called 911 to report it. He was rushed to the Tampa General Hospital, where doctors found that his skull was broken. He also broke several bones in his jaw, and doctors put a plate on his jaw, which is still wired shut. He was told to go home after a week of resting in the hospital and one surgery.

The man who managed to stay alive says that his story is “nothing short of a miracle.” ” “I am perfectly fine. I am actually even better because this gave me a new perspective you know and not many people get that,” he said.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that the number of alligator-human encounters has gone up as more people have moved into areas where alligators live.