Man trolled for posting golgappa vendor video

Sometimes your idea of kindness differs from others’. A heartbreaking video of a golgappa vendor went popular on social media. A hawker picked up dropped golgappas while others went by. Ankit’s video has angered netizens. Learn more below.

Ankit published the video on his Instagram page Frames by Ankit. In the video, a vendor picks up golgappas from the road. Nobody stopped to help. Netizens ridiculed Ankit for not helping the vendor.

Read the caption of the post, “I was driving a car and saw this man whose golgappa/panipuri/phuchka packet fell on the road. Slowed down a bit. Wanted to stop but there were a lot of cars behind me that started honking, so I had to move ahead. Life is tough when you have to struggle hard to earn money, and then you face such challenges.”

Ankit explained the clip’s purpose. “The objective of this reel is to show the struggles and to encourage everyone to support such small vendors. It’s not about picking golgappas one day but about supporting them throughout the year by buying things from them. The last two years have already broken their backs because of low business, and they are now coming back to their own through hard work. I hope seeing this video makes you realise how difficult their lives are as compared to large high end cafés and restaurants,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit • Portraits • Travel (@framesbyankit)

The web video had 6.5 million views. Netizens criticised Ankit for making a video instead than helping the merchant.

Some users inquired if the merchant sold the same golgappas.

