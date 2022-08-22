Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man uses genius trick to escape from cops during chase

Man uses genius trick to escape from cops during chase

Articles
Advertisement
Man uses genius trick to escape from cops during chase

Man uses genius trick to escape from cops during chase

Advertisement
  • The video has been seen by 25,3 million people and liked by 2.8 million.
  • It shows police chasing a man on a scooter down a road.
  • When the man turns to the left, he makes the police turn left as well.
Advertisement

There are two kinds of people: those who freak out when police stop them or chase them, and those who act like it’s no big deal and even get away from police. The man in this video did a genius trick that is going crazy viral on social media from the second group.

The page “sbcreation.b” posted the video on Instagram. The reel has been seen by 25,3 million people and liked by 2.8 million. It shows police chasing a man on a scooter down a road. When the man turns to the left, he makes the police turn left as well. But then he sees a car. He drives his scooter around the car and back to the road he came from. The officers driving the police van don’t know what just happened and are just standing there trying to figure out how to go after the criminal again.

Before the police could turn their car around, the criminal had already run away, leaving the officers dumbfounded. The text above the video says, “When you 100% of your brain,”  “Bro playing GTA in real life,”  one user said. Another user wrote, “Perfect U turn,” along with laughing emojis.

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by SB CREATION 7 (@sbcreation.b)

Advertisement

Also Read

Makeup artist transforms into Kareena Kapoor from Asoka
Makeup artist transforms into Kareena Kapoor from Asoka

A makeup artist turned herself into Kaurwaki from the 2001 movie Asoka....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story