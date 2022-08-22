Man uses genius trick to escape from cops during chase

The video has been seen by 25,3 million people and liked by 2.8 million.

It shows police chasing a man on a scooter down a road.

When the man turns to the left, he makes the police turn left as well.

There are two kinds of people: those who freak out when police stop them or chase them, and those who act like it’s no big deal and even get away from police. The man in this video did a genius trick that is going crazy viral on social media from the second group.

The page "sbcreation.b" posted the video on Instagram. The reel has been seen by 25,3 million people and liked by 2.8 million. But then he sees a car. He drives his scooter around the car and back to the road he came from. The officers driving the police van don't know what just happened and are just standing there trying to figure out how to go after the criminal again.

Before the police could turn their car around, the criminal had already run away, leaving the officers dumbfounded. The text above the video says, “When you 100% of your brain,” “Bro playing GTA in real life,” one user said. Another user wrote, “Perfect U turn,” along with laughing emojis.

