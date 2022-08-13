Advertisement
Man warns the woman to don't wander late at night 

  • Writer and PhD student Ngurang Reena shared her pathetic experience in a South Delhi cafe on Twitter.
  • A man even pressed himself on her in a public park, she said.
  • While netizens sympathised and supported, one encouraged her to avoid unexpected places.
A woman described being racially harassed late at night in a terrible development. She tweeted about the event in a South Delhi cafe. While many netizens sympathised with her, a man’s comment enraged social media. Read on to learn more.

Writer and PhD student Ngurang Reena shared her pathetic experience in a South Delhi cafe on Twitter. Two persons harassed Reena last month, she said. A man even pressed himself on her in a public park.

“I’ve stopped going to THAT cafe in South Delhi where two Indian bigots racially harassed me last month & yesterday a man followed me in a public park & tried to force himself on me. Should I (women) stop going to #publicplaces & lock myself (ourselves) up?” Ngurang posted the link.

“From my knowledge, almost all #women endure such harassment on a daily basis, but I’m convinced that it’s our distinctive social-political make-up that exposes our vulnerabilities,” she tweeted.

Check out:

Ngurang’s post went viral. While netizens sympathised and gave support, one encouraged her to avoid unexpected places late at night.

“You may avoid roaming along roads and unknown places during late nights and keep yourself safe. We wish your safety and a happy stay in India,” Paul Sanat.

His comment angered netizens. Some individuals told Ngurang he’s from Arunachal Pradesh and not a “visitor”

“She is from India. Not a visitor. She should not have to restrict herself to stay safe. If that is the case, men should not be allowed post a certain time. Then women will feel safe in public spaces,” user said.

See more comments below:

