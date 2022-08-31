Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Maryam Nawaz fell down from stage in Rajanpur, See Video
Maryam Nawaz fell down from stage in Rajanpur, See Video

Maryam Nawaz fell down from stage in Rajanpur, See Video

Articles
Advertisement
Maryam Nawaz fell down from stage in Rajanpur, See Video

Maryam Nawaz fell down from stage in Rajanpur, See Video

Advertisement
  • Maryam Nawaz falls from stage while addressing flood victims in Rajanpur, Punjab.
  • Video shows her standing on temporary stage surrounded by party leaders when it collapses.
  • 48-year-old politician  managed to gain balance and continue her speech.
Advertisement

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) VP Maryam Nawaz stayed protected after she fell down from a stage while tending to the victims of flood during press conference in far southwestern piece of Punjab region on Wednesday.

Video shared via social media that shows, she was standing on a temporary stage encompassed by party pioneers in Rajanpur when it fell.

See Video:

The 48-year-old, Maryam Nawaz however staggered momentarily after the breakdown but she figured out how to keep her balance the and proceeded with her speech with the victims.

Tending to the people in question, she said that PML-N pioneer Nawaz Sharif had asked her to visit the flood-hit regions to show fortitude with the flood victims.

Advertisement

Maryam Nawaz promised that the public authority will go to all lengths for recovery of the people in question, who lost their homes after unusual storm downpours caused streak floods the nation over.

The countrywide loss of life has flooded over 1,100 while the floods have impacted north of 5,000,000 individuals the nation over in various ways.

Also Read

18-year-old Pakistani girl marries 55-year-old man
18-year-old Pakistani girl marries 55-year-old man

Farooq is getting married for the first time. Muskaan, who was 18...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amazing singer: Opera singer joins an unknown pianist goes viral
Amazing singer: Opera singer joins an unknown pianist goes viral
Blind horse Endo breaks three world records
Blind horse Endo breaks three world records
Queen of France rare guitar to Sell for $84,000
Queen of France rare guitar to Sell for $84,000
Lahore da Pawa Akhtar Lawa: Who is Akhtar Lawa and why is he going viral?
Lahore da Pawa Akhtar Lawa: Who is Akhtar Lawa and why is he going viral?
Padres' Musgrove sets Antarctica pitching record
Padres' Musgrove sets Antarctica pitching record
The way you cross your arms reveals your hidden powers
The way you cross your arms reveals your hidden powers
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story