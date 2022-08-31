Maryam Nawaz fell down from stage in Rajanpur, See Video

Maryam Nawaz falls from stage while addressing flood victims in Rajanpur, Punjab.

Video shows her standing on temporary stage surrounded by party leaders when it collapses.

48-year-old politician managed to gain balance and continue her speech.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) VP Maryam Nawaz stayed protected after she fell down from a stage while tending to the victims of flood during press conference in far southwestern piece of Punjab region on Wednesday.

Video shared via social media that shows, she was standing on a temporary stage encompassed by party pioneers in Rajanpur when it fell.

See Video:

The 48-year-old, Maryam Nawaz however staggered momentarily after the breakdown but she figured out how to keep her balance the and proceeded with her speech with the victims.

Tending to the people in question, she said that PML-N pioneer Nawaz Sharif had asked her to visit the flood-hit regions to show fortitude with the flood victims.

Maryam Nawaz promised that the public authority will go to all lengths for recovery of the people in question, who lost their homes after unusual storm downpours caused streak floods the nation over.

The countrywide loss of life has flooded over 1,100 while the floods have impacted north of 5,000,000 individuals the nation over in various ways.

