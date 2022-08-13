Meet YiLong Ma, Chinese Elon Musk seen in viral video

A video of a man who looks like Elon Musk is going viral on Instagram.

People want to be rich like Elon Musk, who is the richest person in the world. Did you know, though, that the American billionaire had a Chinese twin? A video of a man who looks like the CEO and founder of Tesla and SpaceX is going crazy viral on Instagram.

The user “homieisokotv” put a video on reels, and it has been watched over 16.4 million times and liked 1 million times. In the video, an Asian man with hair and clothes like Elon Musk is standing next to a black car. The Chinese version of Elon Musk puts his hand on the “Tesla” and says his name. “Hey, all of you. “My name is Yi Long Ma,” he says with his arms crossed. The man then looks like he doesn’t know what to say.

Netizens knew that the video was a joke about Elon Musk, but they couldn’t believe how much the Chinese man’s face looked like Musk’s. Users came up with ideas like the video was made with a face filter or was a “deep fake.” Whether the video was real or not, Instagram users thought it was funny. Someone joked, “Probably one of his 10 kids.” “This is terrifying and hilarious at the same time,” one person said. “He everywa m Elon ma, lol epic,” wrote someone else.

