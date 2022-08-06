Naag-Naagin dance captured on camera

Invasive bullfrog and snake species cost $16 billion, study finds
Brown-and-green lithobates catesbeianus frog had the largest influence in Europe. Brown tree...
The first thing that comes to mind when you think of a snake is the word “fear.” Still, a lot of people like to watch videos of snakes because they are interesting and fascinating. On social media, a video of two Naag-Naagin twists and coiling around each other like they were dancing is going viral.
In the video, you can see two snakes slowly coiling around each other in a very well-coordinated way. It looks like they are making love because their bodies are wrapped around each other. Many people thought it was a love dance, while others thought they were fighting.
This video of Naag-Naagin has been posted on Instagram on a page called snake..world with the caption “Caption this 😎😂🐍Tag Someone that needs to see this,” So far, the video has been watched thousands of times and liked by a lot of people.
Watch the Naag Naagin video:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Many people said that the snakes were not dancing or mating; instead, they were fighting over territory. One user wrote, “Great fight,” and another said, “Please can we have private time.”
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.