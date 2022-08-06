Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Naag-Naagin dance captured on camera
Naag-Naagin dance captured on camera

Naag-Naagin dance captured on camera

Articles
Advertisement
Naag-Naagin dance captured on camera

Naag-Naagin dance captured on camera

Advertisement
  • A video of two snakes coiling around each other is going viral on social media.
  • Many people thought it was a love dance, while others thought they were fighting.
  • So far, the video has been watched thousands of times and liked by a lot of people on Instagram.
Advertisement

The first thing that comes to mind when you think of a snake is the word “fear.” Still, a lot of people like to watch videos of snakes because they are interesting and fascinating. On social media, a video of two Naag-Naagin twists and coiling around each other like they were dancing is going viral.

In the video, you can see two snakes slowly coiling around each other in a very well-coordinated way. It looks like they are making love because their bodies are wrapped around each other. Many people thought it was a love dance, while others thought they were fighting.

This video of Naag-Naagin has been posted on Instagram on a page called snake..world with the caption “Caption this 😎😂🐍Tag Someone that needs to see this,” So far, the video has been watched thousands of times and liked by a lot of people.

Watch the Naag Naagin video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 🐍SNAKE WORLD🐍 (@snake._.world)

Advertisement

Many people said that the snakes were not dancing or mating; instead, they were fighting over territory. One user wrote, “Great fight,” and another said, “Please can we have private time.”

Also Read

Invasive bullfrog and snake species cost $16 billion, study finds
Invasive bullfrog and snake species cost $16 billion, study finds

Brown-and-green lithobates catesbeianus frog had the largest influence in Europe. Brown tree...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Musician shows how to make an AP Dhillon tune in 5 steps
Musician shows how to make an AP Dhillon tune in 5 steps
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home
IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home
Optical Illusion: Find the Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture
Optical Illusion: Find the Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story