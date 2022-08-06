Naag-Naagin dance captured on camera

A video of two snakes coiling around each other is going viral on social media.

Many people thought it was a love dance, while others thought they were fighting.

So far, the video has been watched thousands of times and liked by a lot of people on Instagram.

Advertisement

The first thing that comes to mind when you think of a snake is the word “fear.” Still, a lot of people like to watch videos of snakes because they are interesting and fascinating. On social media, a video of two Naag-Naagin twists and coiling around each other like they were dancing is going viral.

In the video, you can see two snakes slowly coiling around each other in a very well-coordinated way. It looks like they are making love because their bodies are wrapped around each other. Many people thought it was a love dance, while others thought they were fighting.

This video of Naag-Naagin has been posted on Instagram on a page called snake..world with the caption “Caption this 😎😂🐍Tag Someone that needs to see this,” So far, the video has been watched thousands of times and liked by a lot of people.

Watch the Naag Naagin video:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 🐍SNAKE WORLD🐍 (@snake._.world) Advertisement

Many people said that the snakes were not dancing or mating; instead, they were fighting over territory. One user wrote, “Great fight,” and another said, “Please can we have private time.”

Also Read Invasive bullfrog and snake species cost $16 billion, study finds Brown-and-green lithobates catesbeianus frog had the largest influence in Europe. Brown tree...