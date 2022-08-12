Advertisement
Netizens adore: Little girl uses an umbrella to shelter dog

Articles
Netizens adore: Little girl uses an umbrella to shelter dog

  • A video of a young girl playing with her puppy has gone viral on social media.
  • She holds an umbrella over her head to protect the animal from the rain.
  • The video will definitely make you laugh, and it will probably be the most fun thing you see on the internet today.
A video of a little girl playing and giving shelter to her dog has gone viral on social media, and for all the right reasons. As the kid tries to keep her puppy out of the rain, we see the kind side of her personality. When she is with her four-legged friend, she holds an umbrella over her head to keep the rain off of it. Tansu Yegen put the video on Twitter for the first time, and more than 6 million people have watched it so far.

In the video that has gone viral, you can see a young girl following her puppy while holding an umbrella over her head to protect the dog from the rain. She holds an umbrella over the animal to keep it dry from the heavy rain. The video will definitely make you laugh, and it will probably be the most fun thing you see on the internet today.

Click here to check out the video:

In the comments, there is a lot of emojis that show hearts and people who are in love. Most of the people who saw this video on the internet liked it.

See the following comments:

