Netizens are speechless to see the life of panda caretaker, Watch

A viral video shows pandas tussling with their carer.

Friday’s tweet had over 6 million views and 220,000 likes.

The 10-million-view clip warmed the internet.

The clip opens with a panda clinging to its carer. The animal tries to climb on the keeper’s back. Four pandas then follow and tussle with the caretaker.

In the video, the pandas try to distract their caretaker. “A day in the life of a panda caretaker” was the post’s caption.

Take a look!

A day in the life of a panda caretaker🐼 pic.twitter.com/ATmA6NLJns Advertisement — pups (@pups_Puppies1) July 29, 2022

The video has stunned internet users since it was shared. Some people joked about pandas’ longevity, while others sought the caretaker’s job.

As one user stated, “I’d do this job for free, no human beings to annoy me, just happiness 365 days a year.” while another said, “That is the cutest video that I have ever seen how adorable are those pandas I just love this video 1000% of HEARTS.”

The third person wrote, “Not sure how pandas have made it to this point in history. They as a species seem to have all the same survival instincts of a suburban toddler whose parents have told him that playing in the streets, talking to strangers, and falling out of trees is ok if that’s what they choose.”

And the fourth person said, “Looks strangely familiar – like parents with toddlers.”

Videos of pandas enjoying their natural habitat or in captivity are popular online. A video showing people snuggling pandas to sleep went popular online. The 10-million-view clip warmed the internet.

