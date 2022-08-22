Netizens feel sorry for the young bride to marries old man

Girl crawls up to Harry Potter baby clothing; Watch viral
Baby selects Hogwarts house, makes life-changing decision. She chooses between Ravenclaw, Slytherin,...
A sad video of an old man who just got married to a beautiful young bride is going viral on social media. In the video, the man can’t hold back his happiness. The Instagram user “psycho biihari” posted the video. It has been watched over 116k times and liked over 14k times.
The groom looks like he could be in his 80s or 90s, but he can’t stop smiling. He has a varmala around his neck, and his beautiful bride, who looks much too young for him, is sitting next to him. The bride seems shy and less happy to be getting married than the groom. She looks beautiful with her red and green lehenga and make-up.
Netizens feel bad for the bride in the video, who looks like she’s stuck in a marriage she didn’t want. On the other hand, the old groom looks thrilled to have found such a beautiful bride. Netizens also felt bad for young men who are single and can’t find a date, while this old man got lucky.
Check out the video below:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.