Netizens laugh at Biryani Vessel Floating in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, the city of the Nizams, has been getting heavy rains that come and go for the past few days.

Biryani is one of the most popular snacks to eat when it’s raining in Hyderabad.

Video shows a degchi floating on the water that flooded the streets after heavy rain.

Advertisement

A big biryani vessel called a “degchi” was seen floating on the water that flooded the streets of Hyderabad after heavy rain. This was a strange and funny thing to see. A new video on the internet shows the boat making its way through the flooded streets while people around it can be heard laughing. Hyderabad, the city of the Nizams, has been getting heavy rains that come and go for the past few days.

In Hyderabad, biryani is one of the most popular snacks to eat when it’s raining. While people in Hyderabad hid in restaurants to avoid the flooded streets, this empty boat was seen rowing on its own. No one was even trying to stop it from going forward.

The video shows how this degchi drifts away on streets that are full of water from rain. The city of Hyderabad, which is known for its world-famous Hyderabadi Biryani, had a good laugh at this video with floating degchi, which was shot a few days ago at Adiba Hotel near the Shastripuram area.

Take a look!

Amidst the heavy showers lashing parts of India, a video of an empty #Biryani vessel, locally called #degchi, floating in rain water in #Hyderabad has gone #viral ! Advertisement This video was shot few days back at Adiba hotel near Shastripuram area.#ViralVideo #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/4rWhpRr6ZA — India.com (@indiacom) August 1, 2022

Also Read Man in India swallows expensive jewels with biryani at Eid party According to India Today, a 32-year-old guy in India ingested gems worth...