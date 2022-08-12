Netizens love this Nigerian woman’s wedding attire

A makeover video of a Nigerian woman dressed as an Indian bride has gone viral online.

Makeup artist Neha Waraich Grover shared the video on Instagram.

The video was watched 5 million times, which is a lot for a makeover video.

People from all over the world just love desis’ beautiful lehengas or wedding attire, the way everything is set up, and the general commotion. So, when a video of a Nigerian woman dressed as a desi bride on her wedding day started making the rounds online, it was no surprise that it went viral. Makeup artist Neha Waraich Grover shared the video, and you should not miss the end result.

Neha Waraich Grover posted the now-famous video on Instagram. A Nigerian woman is getting ready for her wedding in the makeover video. She wore a traditional red bangle on each hand and a yellow lehenga with a lot of embroidery on it. Like a typical Indian bride, the woman also had mehendi on her hands.

The Nigerian woman looked like the perfect desi bride with her maathapatti, nath, and red veil.

Read the caption of the post, “It was my dream to do an African girl as an Indian bride. I was looking for an African model for that, and then I got this real bride. Felt so lucky that I got an opportunity to doll her up for her big day.”

Check out the popular video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿NWG Full Look Expert/Make-up Artist (@neha_waraich_grover_nwg)

The video was watched 5 million times, which is a lot. The internet was blown away by her outfit, and people told her how much they liked it in the comments.

Here are the comments:

Neha Waraich Grover also posted a few other videos of the Nigerian woman’s new look.

Check out more videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿NWG Full Look Expert/Make-up Artist (@neha_waraich_grover_nwg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿NWG Full Look Expert/Make-up Artist (@neha_waraich_grover_nwg)

