Netizens mesmerised by a crab wiping its eyes

A clip of a crab wiping its eyes with its claws was posted by Buitengebieden on Twitter.

The video went viral online and has been seen by more than 3 million people.

Netizens were also shocked after watching the video.

Advertisement

A clip of a small crab wiping its eyes with its claws was posted by Buitengebieden on Twitter. You did read that correctly. There are many different species and beings on Earth, and each one has its own set of skills and abilities to stay alive. People can sometimes be amazed by these possibilities. And we have just the video to show you that.

In the video that is going viral, you can see a small Hermit crab sitting on the thigh of a person. It was covered in sand, and sand was also in its eyes. But the smart animal quickly got rid of it with a wiper-like motion of its tiny claws. At the same time, cute and beautiful!

The post’s title says, “Crab wiping his eyes.”

Check out the popular video here:

Crab wiping his eyes.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/TawZKjI461 Advertisement — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 1, 2022

The video went crazy viral online and has been seen by more than 3 million people. Netizens were also shocked after watching the video, and they wrote their thoughts in the comments section.

Here are the comments:

How clever 🦀 Advertisement — sudie (@sudiecatlady) August 1, 2022

So cool! I NEVER saw that before. Thank you for sharing. God is so good how He created everything. — Little Linda Pinda (@LittleLindaPind) August 1, 2022

Advertisement

Little crab "windshield" wipers…😆😆 — Nature up close (@RuthieH83858538) August 1, 2022

Lol. Windshield wipers. Advertisement — Just Karen™️ 🦋 (@beauxvisages2) August 1, 2022

That's why I can't eat these guys, either. I like them. — Cheryldee Huddleston (@CheryldeeHuddle) August 1, 2022

Advertisement

Never saw that! Incredible — Brains Brasil 🇧🇷 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@serneuro) August 1, 2022

Earlier, in the footage, someone is seen pulling a crab out of a woman’s ear with a tweezer. Meanwhile, a man is attempting to calm her down by warning her that it may be painful.

After seeing a video of a live crab caught inside a woman’s ear, social media users were shocked. When a little crab got into the woman’s ear while she was snorkelling, the incident occurred in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

Also Read Crab smoking cigarette; video goes viral on social media Whenever wild animals interact with human objects, the results often become viral....