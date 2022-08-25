Netizens puzzled by Balenciaga’s Rs 17k shoelace earrings

Balenciaga came out with shoelace-looking earrings.

The earrings can be bought for USD 216, which is about Rs 17,232.

Highsnobeity posted a picture of the same thing on Instagram, and it has gone viral.

You may remember that Balenciaga made “the most expensive” trash bag, which sold for USD 1,790, or about Rs 1,42,569. And the “distressed sneakers,” which made a lot of people go crazy. Now, though, the brand has made earrings that look like shoelaces. Re-read that.

Luxury brands with a high price tag are known for putting out some strange products. Instead of making people happy, the products end up confusing them.

The caption of the post says, “Only last week the label launched its infamous “Trash Pouch” for US$1,790 in three colours, and who can forget the US$1,850 Paris Sneaker that looked like a shoe Tutankhamun would’ve worn.”

See the post below:

Netizens also had a lot to say about the shoelace earrings, so it’s no surprise that the comments section was full.

See the reactions below:

