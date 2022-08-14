Netizens puzzles over 2 wild horses walking on water Netizens puzzles over 2 wild horses walking on water Netizens puzzles over 2 wild horses walking on water Netizens puzzles over 2 wild horses walking on water Netizens puzzles over 2 wild horses walking on water Netizens puzzles over 2 wild horses walking on water

A video of two wild horses that seems to show them “walking on water” went viral.

Kelli Rogers, who is 58 years old, took the video last month.

She put the video of the optical illusion on TikTok, where it has been seen more than 8.3 million times.

Ever seen anyone walking on water? No, correct? So it’s possible that you’ve never seen heavy animals like horses walk on water. After a video of two wild horses that seems to show them “walking on water” went viral, people on the internet were shocked and confused.

Kelli Rogers, who is 58 years old, took the video last month while she and her two grandchildren were paddleboarding on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Arizona, US. She saw two horses standing in the shallow water of the river and pulled out her phone to take a picture of them. She couldn’t believe what she saw when she watched the video and saw what looked like horses floating on the water.

She put the video of the optical illusion on TikTok, where it has been seen more than 8.3 million times. People also said funny things about the video. Someone asked, ” “Are the two horses called JESUS & CHRIST?” “This isn’t okay to watch when you aren’t sober!” wrote another user.

Even though it looks like the horses are walking on water, it was actually the woman on her paddleboard that was floating down the river. The horses were just standing still. Many people on social media couldn’t figure out why the picture looks like an optical illusion, but some people said it took them a while to figure it out. “I’m not understanding at all,” said one user.

