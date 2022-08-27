Old man walks with tortoise wearing hat, netizens applaud

The video has been seen more than 376k times and liked 19k times.

In the film, you can see an older Asian man walking his pet tortoise.

One of his legs is attached to the man’s pants so that they can better find their way.

A touching video is going viral on social media, and netizens are falling in love with the tortoise wearing a little hat. The page called "naturre" posted the video on Instagram. It has been seen more than 376k times and liked 19k times.

In the video, you can see an older Asian man walking his dog through town. The pet is an old tortoise with a hat on its head. One of his legs is attached to the man’s pants so that they can better find their way. The old man was seen walking slowly with a bag in his hand. He was keeping up with the speed of his pet tortoise. People who were walking by stopped and looked at the strange sight. Several women tried to pet the tortoise.

People on the Internet loved the video and thought it was cute. Even the tiny hat on top of the tortoise’s head made them happy. A user said, “This is so beautiful.” “So cute. “His little hat!!!” wrote someone else. “Master Oogway,” one user said, referring to the tortoise from Kung Fu Panda.

