Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden number?

A number is concealed within the swirl of colour if you can spot it.

Many users claim to have seen hundreds or even thousands.

It may appear to be a computerised Jackson Pollock artwork, but a number is concealed within this swirl of colour, an optical illusion if you can spot it.

Puzzle enthusiasts are going bananas over this optical illusion with a number in the middle that only some people can see.

The psychedelic image was uploaded to TikTok by user @SeeThatMagic, dividing people in their perceptions.

“Stare at the middle of the screen, put your nose to the screen and pull away slow,” the writing on the screen explains.

“What number do you see?”

After being awestruck by the illusion, users remarked on what they saw – or did not see.

“I saw 350,” shouted one user.

“I saw five,” remarked another user, but many others claimed to have seen zero.

Due to a visual phenomenon known as an autostereogram, the hidden number should be zero. An autostereogram is a picture that tricks our eyes and brains into perceiving a three-dimensional image from a two-dimensional image.

Such optical illusions are good as it helps sharpen the viewer’s brain, according to experts. They lead you to comprehend how the human brain works and how fascinating it is, as well as to ponder the possibility of a certain phenomenon. It also aids in comprehending the distinction between ‘looking’ and ‘seeing’.

