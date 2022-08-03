Advertisement
Orangutan adopts, feeds, and plays with 3 tiger cubs

  • A video of an orangutan feeding and playing with 3 newborn tigers have resurfaced, making netizens sad.
  • Orangutans feed newborn tigers milk from a bottle and cuddle with them like a mother.
  • “Animals are infinite times better than humans.”
A video of an orangutan feeding and playing with 3 newborn tigers have resurfaced, making netizens sad. Animal videos are awesome. Animals are nice and generous to one another. Animals understand each other’s needs without verbal communication.

The film portrays an orangutan in Myrtle Beach Safari, South Carolina who adopted three tiger kittens, becoming their “surrogate mother.”

The video shows an Orangutan feeding, playing, and loving on infant tiger cubs. Orangutans feed newborn tigers milk from a bottle and cuddle with them like a mother. Seeing this video will make you emotional and teary-eyed.

Take a look!

Kind and loving monkey wins hearts; many say animals are superior to humans. One user said, ”Love is the force binding, and protecting, every form of life. If we all start caring for, not just humans, but other creations of God, too, we can surely help sustain life.”

”Animals are infinite times better than humans.” said another. ”Unconditional & purest form of mommy love!!” A fourth said, ”This is adorable! It’s amazing how he plays with the Cubs and how he shows them love and affection as if they were his own babies.”

Check out the comments below!

