Pakistani man drives 11,000 KM from France to Pakistan.

Ali Saad and his family went 11,000 kilometers in a Volkswagen Passat station wagon from France to Pakistan.

The family’s 17-day adventure took them through Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Turkey, and Iran.

The Pakistani traveler is gaining a lot of traction on several platforms.

A Pakistani man just finished traveling by car from France to Pakistan, which is an incredible effort.

On his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, Ali Saad (online alias: Aliontheroad) posted videos of his road journey.

The family was able to effortlessly cross several borders because the car is temporarily imported.

Netizens have praised Ali for taking his family on such a remarkable journey and including everyone in it online.

